IN PICS: How India demolished South Africa at their fortress in Centurion to go 1-0 up

2021 would be considered a historic year for Team India. India defied all odds and won at Gabba, Lords, The Oval and Centurion. India now chases a dream to defeat South Africa in their own backyard for the first time in Tests. They have started their campaign with a memorable Centurion Test win.

KL 'Classyy' Rahul

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Team India was chasing a dream to win in South Africa for the first time.

Opener KL Rahul didn't disappoint and scored an impressive century (123), with 16 fours and one six.

The newly appointed vice-captain Rahul reached his ton in 218 balls and showed immense patience, discipline and determination.

(Photograph:AFP)