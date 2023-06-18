Ashes, 1st Test, Day 3: Australia crawl back into the game before rain halts play

After seven days of uninterrupted play in the UK in the previous two games – including the WTC Final and now the ongoing first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, the rain finally made its presence felt. Day three between England and Australia ended with the hosts reeling at 28 for two in the second innings, leading by 35 runs.

In Australia’s first innings, the touring side got all out on 386 as Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson picked three wickets each.

Day three started with centurion Usman Khawaja and keeper-batter Alex Carey continuing from where they left the other day and even completed a 100-plus stand for the sixth wicket.

Veteran seamer James Anderson broke the partnership, dismissing Carey clean bowled on 66 off 99 balls. With this, Anderson also picked up his record 1100th first-class wicket.

When it looked like captain Pat Cummins and Khawaja might help Australia take any lead, some clever and tactical captaincy from Ben Stokes resulted in Khawaja’s wicket. Looking strong and set on 141, Khawaja was surrounded by close-in fielders on both sides.

The trick seemed to work as Robinson got the big fish bowled off a Yorker. There was a sense of jubilation on the ground as England knew by picking Australia’s last-recognised batter, the hosts can wrap them under 393.

With English bowlers continuing to follow the plan, they got rid of the tail, including picking Pat on a well-made 33. Broad, who before the start of the third day’s play called this Edgbaston pitch ‘lifeless’ ended with figures of three for 68, while Robinson finished with three for 55.

England had the psychological advantage over the mighty Aussies with a seven-run lead and tried capitalising on it in their second innings.

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley looked set from the ball one and were on course of displaying the Bazball brand of cricket that everyone had come to watch for. Their plans, however, were cut short by the passing rain.

Since it broke the momentum, Australia, upon resuming, picked two wickets, with Scott Boland and Cummins removing both openers in two overs.

While Cameron Green lived up to his hype of being an excellent slip-cordon fielder, Boland’s experience counted during Crawley’s dismissal.

England, at that time, was reduced to 28 for two when the rain came down harder, and eventually the day got called off.