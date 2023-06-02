AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho charged for abusing match official during Sevilla loss in Europa League final

Jose Mourinho has been charged with using abusive language against a match official, governing body UEFA said on Friday after the Portuguese manager was filmed shouting at officials following AS Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game, saying, "It was an intense, masculine, vibrant game with a referee who seemed Spanish. It was yellow, yellow, yellow all the time."

Following the match, referee Anthony Taylor and his family were harassed by Roma fans at Budapest Airport. In the video, fans of the Serie A club could be seen abusing the 44-year-old Taylor and his family, who required protection from airport security as they sought refuge in a safe area.

PGMOL, which oversees refereeing in English professional football, condemned the incident. Both teams' supporters were also charged with setting off fireworks and throwing objects, while Roma's fans were alleged to have committed acts of damage along with other crowd disturbances.