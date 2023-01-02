'As a team, our love and prayers are with him' - New T20I captain Hardik Pandya on Rishabh Pant's accident

Ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 3rd, India’s newest T20I captain Hardik Pandya addressed the media and talked about Rishabh Pant, who recently met with an accident. Pant, who suffered several injuries is currently getting treated at the Max hospital in Dehradun.

Hardik, Rishabh’s teammate across all formats since his debut, sent love and prayers to Pant on behalf of his team and hoped for his speedy recovery.

"What happened is very unfortunate, no one can control such things. As a team, we wish all the best, our love and prayers are always with him. Wish him a speedy recovery," Hardik Pandya said.

It was during the wee hours on Friday morning (December 30th, 2022) when Pant, who was reported by the police later to have fallen asleep, met with a serious accident after his car ramped into the roadside dividers before getting flipped and catching fire.

While Pant escaped the scene without suffering any life-threatening injuries, he still endured several cuts and bruises including ligament tears in his right knee. With the extent of his leg injuries remaining unknown for now, it was still reported that Pant could be out of action for at least three to six months.

This means Pant will be missing the upcoming Test series against Australia at home and the IPL 2023 as well. With doubts looming over his participation in the home World Cup later this year as well, Hardik Pandya said Pant was crucial part of the plan going forward and his absence comes a blow for the team.