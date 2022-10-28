Arsenal defender Pablo Mari among five stabbed at Italian supermarket, one dead

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari and five others were stabbed in a frenzied attack at a shopping centre near Milan, northern Italy.

One of the victims, who worked at the store, have reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, the incident took place in a Carrefour near Milan at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

A 46-year-old man reportedly entered a store, took a knife that was placed on the shelves, and started stabbing people. The attacker was later stopped by the customers who were successful in overpowering him.

Police have arrested the man and taken him into custody. They are yet to determine the cause of the attack. The Italian media reported that the attacker had been mentally unstable for long.

All of the victims have been taken to hospital. Mari is said to have sustained minor injuries in the back while three others are in serious condition.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Mari "seems to be ok". "He is in hospital. I will get a briefing now about what happened."

Arsenal issued a club statement on Thursday night, saying, "We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Mari.

"We have been in contact with Pablo's agent who has told us he's in hospital and is not seriously hurt.

"Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

In a tweet, Monza CEO Adriano Galliani said, "Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon."

The 29-year-old Spaniard is currently on loan with Italian club Monza. He joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020.

He has only played 19 times for the Gunners and has made eight Serie A appearances this season.

