/Duplantis continues hot streak at World Athletics Championships, breaks pole vault world record for 14th time

Another day, another record broken as Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault record for the 14th time in his career at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday (Sep 15). Clocking a height of 6.30m, Duplantis bettered his previous best of 6.29m to set a new world record. The Swede, in doing so, completed a hat-trick of World Championships medals in Japan.