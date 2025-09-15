Google Preferred
Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Sep 15, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 22:21 IST
Duplantis continues hot streak at World Athletics Championships, breaks pole vault world record for 14th time Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Clocking a height of 6.30m, Armand Duplantis bettered his previous best of 6.29m to set a new world record. The Swede, in doing so, completed a hat-trick of World Championships medals in Japan.

Another day, another record broken as Armand Duplantis broke the pole vault record for the 14th time in his career at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday (Sep 15). Clocking a height of 6.30m, Duplantis bettered his previous best of 6.29m to set a new world record. The Swede, in doing so, completed a hat-trick of World Championships medals in Japan.

More to Follow…

