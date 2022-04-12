Arjun Ranatunga urges Sri Lanka players to stop playing in IPL and stand for country amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka has been dealing with its worst-ever economic crisis as people face regular power cuts, shortage of essential supplies and soaring inflation in the country. People have been out on the streets protesting against the mismanagement by the current government as their daily lives have been impacted adversely due to the crisis.

Amid the ongoing crisis in the country, former Sri Lanka cricket team captain Arjuna Ranatunga has urged the cricketers from the country to stop playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and stand in support of the crisis-hit nation. Several Sri Lankan players are part of different franchises in the ongoing IPL season.

"I really don't know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven't spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest," Ranatunga was quoted as saying by ANI.

"When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It's just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests and that's the biggest strength of the people of this country," he added.

The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera among others are currently part of IPL 2022. Former Sri Lankan cricket team captains Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara along with the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Lasith Maling are part of the backroom staff of their respective teams.

While both Sangakkara and Jayawardene had shared heartfelt notes on social media speaking about the economic crisis in the country, the likes of Hasaranga and Rajapaksa also extended their support towards the ongoing protests in the country.

Ranatunga, who is also a minister in Sri Lanka, has urged the cricketers to keep their jobs aside for a while and come back home for a week to take part in the protests for the sake of their country.

"I am sure you all know who are the players, playing in the IPL. I don't want to mention but I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests," said the former cricketer.

