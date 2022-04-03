Heartbreaking to seee the despair of people: Kumar Sangakkara on Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sri Lanka is currently facing one of its worst economic crises in decades as the country continues to battle issues such as shortage of essential supplies and soaring inflation among others. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government has been immensely criticised for its poor handling of the crisis as people continue to struggle to make ends meet on a day-to-day basis.

The Sri Lankan government is dealing with a major crisis as the country's foreign currency reserves have shrunk. There is a severe shortage of food and fuel in the country as Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency to pay for imports. People have been facing power cuts four hours daily and have run out of supplies.

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara shared his views and expressed his solidarity with the people of his country. Sangakkara in a lengthy post on social media said it has been heartbreaking for him to see the despair of the people and their struggles.

He urged the Sri Lankan government to take decisions in the best interests of the country and its people amid protests across the nation. The former Sri Lankan cricket team captain also stated that time is running out and that the government should act fast to protect the future of the Sri Lankans.

Check out Kumar Sangakkara's post:

Also Read: Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal power Rajasthan Royals to 23-run win over Mumbai Indians

The Sri Lankan government imposed a 36-hour curfew on Saturday amid protests in the country. President Rajapaksa had also declared public emregency in the country with immediate effect from April 1. The government also banned gatherings and social media was blacked out to curb planned protests amidst the crisis.

Sangakkara, who is one of the most successful cricketers to have played for Sri Lanka, is currently in India with his IPL team Rajasthan Royals (RR). Sangakkara is currently serving as the Director of Criket for RR and his team has made a good start to the ongoing IPL 2022 season with two wins in their first two matches.