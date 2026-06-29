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Argentine footballer’s wife and children die in Venezuela earthquake

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 14:07 IST | Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 14:07 IST
Argentine footballer’s wife and children die in Venezuela earthquake

Trejo’s family was staying in Playa Grande, one of the areas worst affected by the earthquakes. Photograph: (X)

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Trejo’s wife, Yanina Maranella and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, were killed after two powerful earthquakes hit the Yaracuy region. 

In a heartbreaking incident, Venezuelan football club Deportivo La Guaira confirmed that Argentine defender Lucas Trejo’s wife and two children lost their lives in the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. Trejo’s wife, Yanina Maranella and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, were killed after two powerful earthquakes hit the Yaracuy region. Their apartment building collapsed during the disaster and they were reported missing before rescue teams later confirmed their deaths. Lucas Trejo was not with his family at the time. He was in Caracas with his club, Maritimo, preparing for an upcoming match.

In an official statement, Deportivo La Guaira expressed its condolences to Trejo and his family, saying they stand with him during this painful time and pray for the souls of his wife and children.

"From the #DLG we join the grief that overwhelms player Lucas Trejo, for the sensitive passing of his wife, Yanina Maranella, and of his children, Aaron and Ainhoa Trejo. Peace to their souls and comfort for Lucas and all his loved ones," the club said in an official statement.

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Trejo’s family was staying in Playa Grande, one of the areas worst affected by the earthquakes. After losing contact with them, the footballer appealed for help on the social media.

“Our building in Playa Grande collapsed. I don't know anything about my family. Please pray for them and share this message in case someone saw them. I want to believe they weren't there. Please pray for my family, ” Trejo wrote on Instagram before the tragic news was confirmed.

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According to the United Nations, nearly seven million people may have been affected by the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Jun 24. The disaster has claimed around 1,000 lives, while thousands of people are still reported missing.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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