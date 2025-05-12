India finished their campaign at the Archery World Cup 2025, which was held in Shanghai with a total of seven medals, including bronze medals for Olympian Deepika Kumari and Parth Salunkhe in the individual recurve events.

Advertisment

Deepika clinched her 37th World Cup medal with a 7-3 win over South Korea's Kang Chae-young in the bronze medal match. Ranked 12th in the tournament, Deepika had earlier defeated China's Li Jiaman 6-2 in the quarter-finals before going down 7-1 to Olympic champion Lim Sihyeon in the semi-finals.

Parth Salunkhe, ranked 60th out of 64 archers, made a remarkable run to the podium. He beat France's Baptiste Addis 6-4 to win bronze in the men's recurve event.

Also Read: 'Not nice' to hear Alexander-Arnold booed by Liverpool fans: Robertson

Advertisment

Salunkhe on a roll

Salunkhe caused major upsets along the way, starting with a shoot-off win over Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Mete Gazoz in the first round. He then overcame South Korea's Kim Je Deok, a triple Olympic gold medallist in team events, 6-2 in the quarter-finals. His run ended in the semi-finals after a narrow 6-4 defeat to reigning Olympic champion Kim Woojin.

However, India's recurve teams couldn't secure medals. The mixed team of Deepika and Dhiraj Bommadevara, the men's trio of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Dhiraj, and the women's team of Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Anshika Kumari all fell short.

Advertisment

Most of India's success came in the compound category, where the archers won five medals. Madhura Dhamangaonkar won gold in the women's individual event, and the men's team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Rishabh Yadav also took home gold.

The women's compound team (Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura and Chikitha Taniparthi) claimed silver, while the mixed pair of Abhishek and Madhura earned bronze. Rishabh also added another bronze in the men's individual compound event.

The next stage of the Archery World Cup will take place in Antalya, Turkey, from June 3 to 8.