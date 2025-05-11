Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed by Liverpool fans during Sunday's 2-2 draw against Arsenal as Andy Robertson admitted it was "not nice" to hear the jeers for his team-mate in his first appearance since announcing he will leave the champions at the end of this season.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold confirmed his impending exit on Monday ahead of a widely-expected move to Real Madrid.

In his first game in front of Liverpool's fans at Anfield since his controversial decision to quit his boyhood club, the Merseyside-born England star was subjected to audible jeers as he was introduced as a 67th-minute substitute against Arsenal.

There were some cheers for the 26-year-old product of Liverpool's youth academy, who has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League with the Reds.

But he was booed several times while in possession in the second half as Arsenal fought back from two goals down despite finishing with 10 men after Mikel Merino's late dismissal.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot had said prior to the game he would not tell supporters how they should react to the player's announcement.

Slot dropped Alexander-Arnold from his starting line-up as he looked to the future by starting with 21-year-old Conor Bradley.

The highly-rated Northern Irishman is viewed as the natural successor to Alexander-Arnold and the crowd sang his name during the game.

"There's a lot of emotion around it," Robertson said of the taunts for Alexander-Arnold.

"For Trent, it's not been an easy one. Of course it's not. But he's made the decision.

"It's not nice to see a friend get booed, it wasn't nice. But as I said, we can't tell people how to act.

"I can't tell you how I feel about it, I'm extremely proud of him. I love him as a player, I love him as a friend. He will be missed as one of my best friends in the game."

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was also unhappy with the reaction of Reds fans to Alexander-Arnold.

"That's the story of the game. That's what we will be talking about after the game, and the back pages of every newspaper tomorrow," he said.

"I'm surprised how many. When you're in a crowd of 60,000, there's no doubt there's a lot of unhappy people at Liverpool about the situation, and I've said that's understandable.

"But for me, I don't believe that any player putting that red shirt on, going out to play for the club and trying to win them points or win them trophies should be booed.

"I understand, there's a lot of ill-feeling, and some people outside of Liverpool won't be able to understand that. I do.

"But booing one of your own players while they are playing is not for me."

