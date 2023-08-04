Archery World Championships: Jyothi Vennam-led Indian trio script history to clinch maiden gold medal

The Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur on Friday, August 4 scripted history after they clinched India’s maiden gold medal at the ongoing World Archery Championships in Berlin. The historic moment sees India add another feather to its impressive hat with less than a year to go for the Olympic Games to begin in Paris. The Indian trio beat off competition from the Mexican team of Dafne Quintero, Ana Sofia Hernandez Jeon, and Andrea Becerra in a pulsating contest with a score line of 235-229.

HISTORY was created by our GIRLS.



It is India's FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL in Archery World Championships.

India scripts history

The Indian trio was at fluent best in the semifinal having got the better of the Colombian women’s team, led by Sara Lopez, 220-216 in the semifinal. In the challenging conditions of Berlin, the Indian archers held their nerves and secured the gold medal, adding to the previous tally of nine silvers and two bronze. The medal is India’s 12th in the Championships history.

The archers had previously beaten off competition from Chinese Taipei and Turkey in the quarter-finals and the pre-quarterfinals. They had been given a bye in the first round and will now eye a big prize as they prepare for the Paris Olympics.

Jyothi’s achievement

In a unique achievement, Jyothi Vennam clinched her seventh medal at the event as she added to her already impressive tally. She had previously won four bronze and two silver medals at the World Archery Championships. She now has gold to his tally and completed a Grand Slam of medals at the event.

Earlier in the Indian men’s compound team event, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Prathamesh Jawkar crashed out in the quarter-finals with a 230-235 loss to the team from the Netherlands. In the recurve section, the Indian men’s team lost 1-5 to South Korea in the quarter-finals while the women were beaten 2-6 by the Dutch at the same stage.

