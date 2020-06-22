Aravinda de Silva urges ICC, BCCI, SLC to investigate India vs Sri Lanka 2011 World Cup final fixing claims

Sri Lanka batting icon Aravinda de Silva has dismissed the claims made by former Sri Lankan sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage that the final of 2011 World Cup was fixed while urging the ICC, the BCCI and SLC to investigate the “lies”.

Aluthgamage had said that the 2011 World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka was fixed by “certain parties” while receiving backlash from former players such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

“Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister,” Aluthgamage had said to a local newspaper “Sirasa”.

Talking about the allegations, de Silva, who was the chief selector of Sri Lanka Cricket, told Lankan newspaper Sunday Times, said that people can’t get away with lies all the time and the allegations need to be investigated immediately.

"When serious allegations like these are being made, it affects a lot of people"

“We cannot let people get away all the time with lies. I request everyone, ICC, BCCI, and SLC to investigate this immediately,” said de Silva.

De Silva legends like Sachin Tendulkar, who lifted his maiden World Cup in 2011, deserves respect earned after the victory.

“Just like we cherished our World Cup victory, players like Sachin (Tendulkar) cherish these moments for the rest of their lives. I think in the interest of Sachin and the millions of cricket fans across India, it’s the duty of the Indian government and their cricket board to initiate an impartial inquiry to see whether they have won a fixed World Cup,” he said.

“When serious allegations like these are being made, it affects a lot of people. In this case not only us, the selectors, the players, and the team management but Indian cricketers who deservingly won the world title. We need to clear this once and for all for the greater good of the game we love,” he added.

In the match, India chased down 275 after stunning performances by Gautam Gambhir (97) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91*) as the Men in Blue won the trophy for the second time after 1983.

