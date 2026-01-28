/AO 2026 | 'Kept my head down': Anisimova learns from Gauff and avoids being emotional after loss

American Amanda Anisimova, known for her emotional reactions during the matches, crashed out of Australia Open 2026 after losing 6-2, 7(7)-6-(1) to coutrymate Jessic Pegula on Wednesday (Jan 28) at Rod Laver Arena. The fourth seed, however, was cautious of not overshowing her emotions after the loss - something she learned from Coco Gauff going viral for breaking racquet a day ago. At the post match press conference, Anisimova revealed she was wary of cameras and privacy which has become a hot topic of discussion maong players at the ongoing grand slam.

Anisimova learns from Gauff's viral video

During the match against Pegula, Anisimova let her emotions run, including almost crying between serves as well. Have a look at the video below:

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the match, however, the American decided to head to locker room and was mindful of not letting the camera capture her vulnerable side while processing the loss.

“You kind of know after a few days or 4 or 5 days that obviously you see on the internet you walking around “I knew that was there, so I just kept my head down and went to the locker room,” she said after the match.

On Coco Gauff's racquet smashing video going viral and the two-time grand slam champion's disapproval, Anisimova opined: "I think the fact that the video of Coco that was posted is tough because she didn’t have a say in that.”

After the loss vs Elena Rybakina, Swiatek lashed out at grand slam broadcasters for invading the players' privacy at the tournament. Swiatek's outburst came a day after Coco Gauff also hit out at Australian Open broadcasters for capturing her moment of smashing the racquet post loss. Swiatek defended Gauff's stand on player privacy and asked for balance between providing content and personal spcae.