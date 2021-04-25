Another overseas player leaves Rajasthan Royals midway into IPL 2021

In what comes as another blow to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, seam bowler Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia from the ongoing IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals took to social media platform Twitter to confirm the development as they said that Tye has flown back to Australia due to personal reasons while adding they will continue to offer him support.

“AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily” tweeted RR.

AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021 ×

Tye becomes Rajasthan Royals’ third overseas player to leave the IPL 2021 midway following the footsteps of Ben Stokes (finger injury) and Liam Livingstone (bubble fatigue). The Sanju Samson-led outfit is already without last season’s most valuable player, Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Harshal Patel concedes 37 runs in an over to Ravindra Jadeja, equals an unwanted record

Tye, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2018, hadn’t played in any of the five matches so far in IPL 2021. The left-arm pacer played once in IPL 2020 and conceded 50 from his four-over quota.

Only four overseas players – Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller, Mustafizur Rahman – are remaining in Rajasthan Royals camp now and it would be interesting to see when the franchise opts for replacement players for the ongoing tournament.