Another overseas player leaves Rajasthan Royals midway into IPL 2021

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 25, 2021, 06:36 PM(IST)

Another overseas player leaves Rajasthan Royals midway into IPL 2021 (Photo: Rajasthan Royals) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

In what comes as another blow to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, seam bowler Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia from the ongoing IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

In what comes as another blow to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals, seam bowler Andrew Tye has flown back to Australia from the ongoing IPL 2021 due to personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals took to social media platform Twitter to confirm the development as they said that Tye has flown back to Australia due to personal reasons while adding they will continue to offer him support.

“AJ Tye flew back to Australia earlier today due to personal reasons. We will continue to offer any support he may need.#RoyalsFamily” tweeted RR.

×

Tye becomes Rajasthan Royals’ third overseas player to leave the IPL 2021 midway following the footsteps of Ben Stokes (finger injury) and Liam Livingstone (bubble fatigue). The Sanju Samson-led outfit is already without last season’s most valuable player, Jofra Archer, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Harshal Patel concedes 37 runs in an over to Ravindra Jadeja, equals an unwanted record

Tye, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2018, hadn’t played in any of the five matches so far in IPL 2021. The left-arm pacer played once in IPL 2020 and conceded 50 from his four-over quota.

Only four overseas players – Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller, Mustafizur Rahman – are remaining in Rajasthan Royals camp now and it would be interesting to see when the franchise opts for replacement players for the ongoing tournament.

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Apr 25, 2021 | Match 20 LIVE
Indian Premier League, 2021
SRH
 VS
DC
112/2
(14.3 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Apr 21, 2021 | 1st Test
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
(179.0 ov) 648/8 dec
VS
BAN
541/7 dec (173.0 ov)
100/2 (33.0 ov)
Sri Lanka drew with Bangladesh
Full Scorecard →
Apr 25, 2021 | 3rd T20I
Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2021
ZIM
(20.0 ov) 141/7
VS
PAK
165/3 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 24 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App