'Ancelotti to Brazil would be a no-brainer' - says FA President Ednaldo Rodrigues on potential move

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti would be an obvious choice to fill Brazil's vacant managerial position if he becomes available at the end of the European season, Brazilian FA (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues told Reuters in an exclusive interview on Friday (March 24).

On the eve of Brazil's 2-1 defeat to Morocco in their only friendly match during this international break, Ednaldo Rodrigues acknowledged that the 63-year-old Italian manager is his main target and everyone's favourite to take charge of Brazil. The team's last coach Tite left the job after they were shockingly knocked out of last year's World Cup by Croatia in the quarter-finals.

“He (Ancelotti) is unanimous among athletes. Not only Ronaldo (Nazario, Brazilian former soccer star) but also all the athletes that played for him,” Rodrigues told Reuters.

"I really admire him for his honesty in the way he works and how constant his work is.”

Ancelotti was the man of the moment the entire week in the Brazil team changing room in Morocco with several players like Vinicius Jr, Ederson, Rodrygo and Casemiro speaking highly of the Italian to reporters.

But according to Rodrigues, Ancelotti fever has already caught on in Brazil too.

“Even the fans in the stadiums also mention his name a lot in a very affectionate way and in recognition for his exemplary work."

Despite speaking highly about the Italian, Rodrigues pointed out that they should be careful and respect due process as Ancelotti is under contract with Real Madrid until 2024.

He said that no formal contact or approach was made by the Brazilian FA so far with Ancelotti or any other manager and that they will start to talk to the candidates in mid-April with the objective of announcing their new manager by the end of May.

