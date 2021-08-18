'All of us have to ensure Indian sports reaches new heights': PM Modi tells Kapil Dev

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev and said that he has been a "constant source of inspiration for all sports lovers".

PM Modi, who was replying to Kapil Dev's tweet, further added, "All of us have to work together and ensure Indian sports reaches new heights in the times to come."

Earlier, Kapil Dev took to Twitter to praise the Indian Prime Minister for his interaction with the medal winners at Tokyo Olympics 2020, which concluded on August 8 and Indian registered its best-ever medal haul at the Games.

IN PICS: India Independence - From Olympics to Cricket: When 'free India' shined in the world of Sports

Recently, PM Modi hosted the athletes at his official residence to have breakfast with him on Monday (August 16). He met and interacted with all the medal winners.

The former skipper wrote, "Dear @narendramodiJi, Watched your interaction with Olympians and absolutely loved it. This will strike a chord with every sportsperson. aaj aapne puurii Sports Fraternity kaa dil jiit liyaa hai / jy hiNd! [You have won hearts of all sports fraternity, Jai Hind]"

ALSO READ | PM Narendra Modi fulfils promise, has ice cream with badminton star PV Sindhu - see pics

Thank you @therealkapildev Ji for the kind words.



You have been a constant source of inspiration for all sports lovers.



All of us have to work together and ensure Indian sports reaches new heights in the times to come. https://t.co/gb1aifZBW0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2021 ×

Badminton star PV Sindhu, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Indian Men's hockey team were also present.

PM Modi in his Independence Day speech applauded the Indian Olympic athletes and said the country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and that their feat has inspired future generations.

