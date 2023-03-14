All England Open Badminton 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: How to watch All England Open live in your country India
All England Open Badminton 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: The All England Open Badminton Championships will begin on March 14, 2023, at the Utilita Arena Birmingham. Best international players will lock horns at the All England Open Badminton Championships, one of the most prestigious tournaments. The 2023 sponsor for the All England Open Badminton Championship is Yonex, a Japanese Sports equipment manufacturing company. The total pool prize for the 2023 season is $1,250,000. Only two players from India have lifted the trophy in the history of the All England Open Badminton Championship. In 1980, Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to lift the trophy. Later, Pullela Gopichand lifted the award in 2001. Prakash Nath (1947), Sania Nehwal (2015), and Lakshya Sen (2022) finished as runner-ups. The 2023 tournament finals will be on Sunday, March 19, 2023.
Here are all the live-streaming details about the All England Open Badminton Championship 2023. We have also mentioned the match details for March 14, 2023.
All England Open Badminton Championship 2023: Details
|Date
|14-19 March
|Edition
|115th
|Category
|Super 1000
|Draw
|32MS/32WS/32MD/32WD/32XD
|Prize money
|$1,250,000
|Location
|Birmingham, England
|Venue
|Utilita Arena Birmingham
|Official shuttle
|Yonex Tournament Grade (F-90)
|Ticket price
|Start from £19 for adults and £5.25 for children
|Ticket platform
|theticketfactory.com
All England Open Badminton Championship 2023: Schedule
|Date
|Competition
|Start Time
|14/03
|Preliminary rounds
|10.00 AM
|15/03
|Preliminary rounds
|10.00 AM
|16/03
|Preliminary rounds
|10.00 AM
|17/03
|Quarter-finals
|10.00 AM
|18/03
|Semi-finals
|10.00 AM
|19/03
|Finals
|10.00 AM
All England Open Badminton Championship 2023: Indian Players
Men's singles
Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy
Women's singles
Main draw: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu
Men's doubles
Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (6), MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
Women's doubles
Main draw: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam
Mixed doubles
Main draw: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto
All England Open Badminton Championship 2023: Live-Streaming Details
Where can I watch All England Open Badminton Championship 2023 live in India?
The All England Badminton Championships matches begin at 02:30 PM IST. JioCinema App will live stream the All England Badminton Championships matches in India. People can also watch the live telecast of the matches Badminton World Federation's official YouTube Channel, BWF TV. The live telecast of the All England Badminton Championships will be available on Sports 18 TV channel from the quarter-final stage.