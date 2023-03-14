All England Open Badminton 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: How to watch All England Open live in your country India

All England Open Badminton 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: The All England Open Badminton Championships will begin on March 14, 2023, at the Utilita Arena Birmingham. Best international players will lock horns at the All England Open Badminton Championships, one of the most prestigious tournaments. The 2023 sponsor for the All England Open Badminton Championship is Yonex, a Japanese Sports equipment manufacturing company. The total pool prize for the 2023 season is $1,250,000. Only two players from India have lifted the trophy in the history of the All England Open Badminton Championship. In 1980, Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to lift the trophy. Later, Pullela Gopichand lifted the award in 2001. Prakash Nath (1947), Sania Nehwal (2015), and Lakshya Sen (2022) finished as runner-ups. The 2023 tournament finals will be on Sunday, March 19, 2023.