Alex Hales apologises for wearing blackface, days after denying 'racial connotation' behind dog's name

England cricketer Alex Hales has once again found himself in the middle of a controversy after old pictures of him wearing 'blackface' during a party emerged on social media. Hales has apologised for 'blacking up' calling his decision 'incredibly direspectful' while clarifying that he was trying to impersonate rapper Tupac Shakur at the party.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), as well as the Nottinghamshire Cricket Club, have launched investigations over the newly-unearthed picture of Hales from a party in 2009. The cricketer can be seen wearing black paint on his face and posing alongside his friends in the picture.

In a video posted on Instagram, Hales clarified after being accused of racism over the picture. He said the picture was from a 2009 New Year's Eve party where the theme was musicians and he went as Tupac Shakur. Nonetheless, the cricketer said he has realised his actions were disrespectful and has apologised for the same.

"The theme was musicians and Tupac (Shakur) is, was and always will be my favourite musician so I went as him," Hales said in the video.

"Obviously I realise this is incredibly disrespectful and I want to apologise for the offence this has no doubt caused.

"It was incredibly reckless and foolish on my behalf and I apologise for that, and apologise to the club for the embarrassment it would have caused them. I deplore all forms of racism and discrimination," he added.

His apology over the controversial picture comes just days after Hales was accused of naming his black dog 'Kevin' by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq due to former England cricketer Gary Ballance's use of the word as a derogatory term for people of colour. However, Hales had denied the accusations.

Nottinghamshire, who had launched an investigation into Rafiq's claims over Hales' naming of his dog, have confirmed they have now 'extended the scope of their investigation into the historic conduct of Alex Hales following the publication of a photograph taken in 2009'.

Hales, who is currently in Australia to take part in the Big Bash League, is not new to controversies. The right-hander had been banned from playing for England after a positive dope test in 2019 and was also involved in the Bristol nightclub brawl in the same year.