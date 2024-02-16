Ajinkya Rahane Runout: Assam recall Mumbai batter after obstructing field during Ranji Trophy match

The knockout stage of the Ranji Trophy 2023/24 season on Friday (Feb 16) saw dramatic scenes after Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was controversially dismissed and then called back. Rahane, who is currently out of favour from the Indian team is captaining the Mumbai side for their Ranji Trophy knockout stage game against Assam and saw scenes that raised question marks on the spirit of the game. However, Assam, Mumbai’s opponent recalled Rahane and showed great spirit on Day 1 of the contest.

What happened with Rahane?

Playing at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai, during the second session of Day 1, Rahane was called back to crease after 'obstructing the field' dismissal. He hit a straight drive and opted to take a single, however, he was sent back by Shivam Dube, and as he went back to the strike, he got in the way of a throw from the midfielder Denish Das and was given out for obstructing the field.

According to Rahane he had no intention of obstructing the field and was stranded in the middle. Considering the situation, Assam players opted to withdraw the appeal and recalled Rahane back to bat, showing good spirit in the game. The former India captain was later dismissed for 22 by Rahul Singh when he was bowled, while Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 101.

Shams Mulani scored 31 off 47 while Shardul Thakur is unbeaten on 2, giving a good helping hand to Dube.

Earlier, Shardul Thakur’s superb spell of 21/6 had Assam narrowed down to 84 with Abhishek Thakuri top-scoring with 31. Only three batters got into double figures for the Northeast side before being bowled out. Mulani sclalped two wiclets while Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Avasthi has one wicket each.