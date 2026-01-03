/AIFF to conduct ISL 2025–26, dates to be confirmed next week

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that it will conduct the Indian Super League 2025–26 season, with the official dates expected to be announced next week. The decision comes after months of uncertainty around the league’s future, which has been delayed mainly due to the absence of a commercial partner. The confirmation was made on Saturday (Jan 3) following a meeting of the AIFF Emergency Committee. The committee met to review the report submitted by the AIFF-ISL Coordination Committee, which was formed on December 20, 2025.

This committee was set up after discussions held during the AIFF Executive Committee meeting and the Annual General Meeting.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As part of its mandate, the Coordination Committee was asked to study the situation around the league and submit its findings to the AIFF Secretariat by January 2. The report was submitted on time and formally acknowledged during the Emergency Committee meeting. After reviewing it, the committee recommended that the Indian Super League should go ahead under the direct supervision of the AIFF.



The ISL 2025–26 season was originally expected to begin in September last year, in line with the usual football calendar. However, the season never kicked off, leading to growing concern among clubs, players, and fans. The main reason for the delay has been the lack of a commercial partner, which is crucial for the league’s operations and financial stability.



The uncertainty has also triggered strong reactions from Indian footballers. On Friday, several senior players, including Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan, released a video titled Save Indian Football. In the video, they urged global bodies FIFA and FIFPRO to step in, stating that the current football governance in India is struggling to fulfil its responsibilities.



With the AIFF now confirming that it will conduct the league, there is hope that clarity will return to Indian football. The announcement of dates next week is expected to be a key step in helping clubs prepare and restoring confidence among players and supporters.