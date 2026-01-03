LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • / Virat Kohli’s top 5 ODI knockouts against New Zealand you can’t miss

Virat Kohli’s top 5 ODI knockouts against New Zealand you can’t miss

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Jan 03, 2026, 20:09 IST | Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 20:09 IST

Relive Virat Kohli’s top 5 ODI innings vs New Zealand, from Mohali to Dharamsala, showcasing his skill, consistency, and match-winning performances across cities and conditions.

154 (Mohali, 2016)
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

154 (Mohali, 2016)

Virat Kohli played one of his finest ODI knocks with a stunning 154 against New Zealand in Mohali. He dominated the bowlers with classy strokes and smart running, turning the match completely in India’s favour.

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

121 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2017

Kohli’s 121 at the Wankhede was a lesson in controlled aggression. He mixed caution with attacking shots, punished loose deliveries, and guided India smoothly while chasing, showing his mastery against New Zealand in ODIs.

123 (Napier, 2014)
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

123 (Napier, 2014)

Chasing a big target, Kohli showed great control and patience in Napier. His 123 kept India alive in the chase and stood out for its calm approach, clean hitting, and ability to handle pressure in overseas conditions.

117 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2023
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

117 vs New Zealand, Mumbai, 2023

In the World Cup semi-final at Mumbai, Kohli scored a composed 117 under pressure. He paced the innings perfectly, rotated strike with ease, and stepped up when it mattered most on a big stage.

95 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2023
5 / 5
(Photograph: ADP)

95 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2023

Kohli’s 95 in difficult conditions at Dharamsala came when India needed stability. Battling swing and seam, he anchored the innings and ensured India reached a competitive total in a tricky World Cup league match.

Trending Photo

Trump captures President Nicolás Maduro: 7 lesser-known facts about Venezuela
8

Trump captures President Nicolás Maduro: 7 lesser-known facts about Venezuela

Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President
6

Nicholas Maduro location revealed! Inside the USS Iwo Jima, warship holding Venezuela's captured President

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand
5

Meet top 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand

'Had a call with him': Here's what Trump asked Venezuela's President a week before his capture
7

'Had a call with him': Here's what Trump asked Venezuela's President a week before his capture

Venezuela President captured: What it means for global oil prices
8

Venezuela President captured: What it means for global oil prices