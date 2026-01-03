/ Virat Kohli’s top 5 ODI knockouts against New Zealand you can’t miss

Relive Virat Kohli’s top 5 ODI innings vs New Zealand, from Mohali to Dharamsala, showcasing his skill, consistency, and match-winning performances across cities and conditions.
Virat Kohli played one of his finest ODI knocks with a stunning 154 against New Zealand in Mohali. He dominated the bowlers with classy strokes and smart running, turning the match completely in India’s favour.
Kohli’s 121 at the Wankhede was a lesson in controlled aggression. He mixed caution with attacking shots, punished loose deliveries, and guided India smoothly while chasing, showing his mastery against New Zealand in ODIs.
Chasing a big target, Kohli showed great control and patience in Napier. His 123 kept India alive in the chase and stood out for its calm approach, clean hitting, and ability to handle pressure in overseas conditions.
In the World Cup semi-final at Mumbai, Kohli scored a composed 117 under pressure. He paced the innings perfectly, rotated strike with ease, and stepped up when it mattered most on a big stage.
Kohli’s 95 in difficult conditions at Dharamsala came when India needed stability. Battling swing and seam, he anchored the innings and ensured India reached a competitive total in a tricky World Cup league match.