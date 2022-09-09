AIFF bigwigs hold 'constructive discussions' with FIFA chief regarding development of Indian football

The fresh-faced AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey recently held a discussion with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to discuss plans and strategies to further the cause of Indian football on a global scale. The former goalkeeper was accompanied by Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran during his interaction with Infantino.

The trio linked up in Doha, Qatar. A major takeaway from the discussion was the fact that the FIFA chief agreed to chart a course to India in the near future to presumably assess the prospects of the sport and its scope for growth and development in the country.

ALSO READ: Premier League moves to postpone the upcoming match round to show respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

"AIFF President Mr. Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran called upon FIFA President Mr. Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Office in Doha, Qatar on Friday, Sept 9, 2022. They had an encouraging and constructive meeting with the FIFA President on the future development of Indian Football.

"Discussions were held on key aspects of development of Indian football, and areas that require priority focus. All the possible high-impact projects and programmes concerning Indian football will be finalised before the FIFA President's visit to India," said the statement that was released by the AIFF.

ALSO READ: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal kick off their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win against FC Zurich

Chaubey, who laid claim to the mantle of AIFF president after besting former Indian national team skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, has certainly made bold promises to further the cause of the sport in the country, arousing the interest of the fans.

Considering his latest interaction with the FIFA chief, it seems like his methods are clearly drawing foreign eyes and results. However, whether this turns into tangible progress in the realm of Indian football is something that remains to be seen.