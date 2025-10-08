/'Age is just a number': Novak Djokovic proves by breaking THIS record at Shanghai Masters

‘Age is just a number ’, and Novak Djokovic keeps proving it on the tennis court. The 24-time Grand Slam champion added yet another yet another feather to his already impressive hat. Despite battling a left-leg injury, the Serbian star reached the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters on Tuesday (Oct 7) at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

Djokovic scripts history

In doing so, Djokovic became the oldest player ever to reach an ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal. In a hard-fought battle lasting two hours and forty minutes, Djokovic defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. The Serb took the opening set, but Munar fought back in the second. In the decider, Djokovic raised his level once again to seal the win comfortably.

The 38-year-old surpassed tennis great Roger Federer, who was 38 years and two months old when he made the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals in 2019.

After the match, Djokovic skipped the traditional on-court interview but shared his thoughts on X, writing, “Tough day at the office. Very challenging physically.”

Interestingly, Djokovic already holds the record for being the oldest semifinalist and finalist in any ATP Masters 1000 event — a mark he set earlier this year at the 2025 Miami Open, where he finished runner-up.

This Shanghai Masters run marks the 97th time Djokovic has reached the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament. With this, he’s closing in on Rafael Nadal’s tally and is aiming to become the first player ever to make 100 quarterfinal appearances at this level.