After Australian Open row, Novak Djokovic included in entry list for Indian Wells

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has been added to the entry list for next month's Indian Wells ATP event in California, the organisers of the tournament said on Wednesday (February 9).

Djokovic remained in the headlines globally when he was deported from Australia as he was embroiled in controversy ahead of the Australian Open 2022 when his dream for a record 21st Grand Slam title was shattered.

He was denied entry to the country after his visa was cancelled following a legal battle between the athlete and Australian authorities. His stance of not getting the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine has been criticised.

Now, the Indian Wells ATP event organisers said in a statement that valid proof of full vaccination would be required for entry into the venue.

The statement added: "The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by ... the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country."

Although, he could have trouble even getting into the United States, because foreign air travellers have had to be fully vaccinated since November last year and provide proof before boarding flights, with limited exceptions.

The Indian Wells tournament is scheduled to be held from March 9 to March 20.

The entry list also includes 2022 Australian Open winner Rafael Nadal and top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

(With inputs from agencies)