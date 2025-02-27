Afg vs Aus, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: With a place in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 up for grabs, Afghanistan will take on Australia on Friday (Feb 28). In a winner-takes-all clash, both teams will be pushing for a place in the last four, while Australia will eye revenge against Afghanistan after having lost to the Asian side in the 2024 T20 World Cup in June. Ahead of the key clash, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Australia vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Friday (Feb 28) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Aus Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Afghanistan 0 wins, Australia 4 wins, no results 0

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Aus Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as Australia and Afghanistan look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Aus Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both Australia and Afghanistan look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature ranges between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: Afg vs Aus Squads

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.