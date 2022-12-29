Affirmation do wonders! Shikha Pandey shares heartful message after getting picked in India's T20 WC squad

Affirmation is for real! When you ask, you do get. Don't believe it? Well, after looking at this image you probably will. The Indian women's team seamer Shikha Pandey was recently recalled in the T20 World Cup squad despite being out of contention for more than a year now. The 33-year-old will lead India's pace bowling attack in South Africa alongside Renuka Thakur and Anjali Sarvani.

Upon receiving a call-up, Shikha thanked everyone those who stood by her during the struggling time and posted a photo on her twitter handle with the caption,

"I had put this small poster up on my bedroom wall in February as an affirmation.⚡️ My heart is filled with gratitude for everyone who stood by me this gone year and I am truly humbled by all your wishes.🙏🏾 Hard work continues.💪🏾 #Blessed

Shikha Pandey's inclusion have made this Indian women's team look stronger on paper going ahead. Although she wasn't part of the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia which India lost 1-4, Pandey appeared in the T20 Challenger Trophy prior to that where she picked only two wickets in four matches.

The T20 World Cup will begin on February 10th while India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12th in Cape Town in their first match. Their remaining matches will be against West Indies (Feb 15), England (Feb 18) and Ireland (Feb 20).

Here is India's T20 World Cup squad -