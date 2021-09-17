Adorable! When Indian skipper Virat Kohli responded to little fan's 'All the best' during Australia Tests in 2018 - watch

India have had incredible success in Australia in the last two editions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, held Down Under. During the 2018 tour, Virat Kohli & Co. had a chance to become the first Asian side to win a Test series on Australian soil as Tim Paine-led Aussies didn't have the services of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were serving a one-year international ban for the ball-tampering saga.

Despite the duo's absence, Australia had enough firepower in their bowling line-up whereas they also had some reliable batters in the series. Nonetheless, Kohli-led India moved past the Aussies to win the series 2-1 and create history. During the course of the series, Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored a scintillating hundred in the second Test, at Perth, but won accolades mainly for his captaincy.

During the series, when Kohli was preparing to go out and bat, he was wished 'all the best' by a little fan in the stands in the most adorable way. The right-hander didn't disappoint his young fan and responded with a thumbs-up as well. Here's the throwback video from the 2018 series -

After the 2018 tour, India once again managed to stun Australia in their own backyard when they played the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy; winning the series 2-1 without Kohli (who left after the series opener). Both sides will meet once again for the next edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy but this time it will be held in India in late 2022.