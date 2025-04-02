AC Milan vs Inter Milan, 2024-25 Coppa Italia semifinal Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: AC Milan will shake hands with arch-rivals Inter Milan as the two meet in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal on Wednesday (April 2). The contest will be played at the San Siro Stadium in what will be a high-voltage clash as Inter Milan chase a treble of Coppa Italia, Serie A and the Champions League. Ahead of the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg contest between AC Milan and Inter Milan, here are all the live streaming details.

Where to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match Live Streaming online on OTT in India? (AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming)

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match will be live-streamed on the GXR app and website in India.

Where to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match on TV in India?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match will not be telecasted on any sports network in India.

Where to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match in USA?

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia semi-final match between AC Milan and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Where to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match in Australia?

Network 10 has the rights to live stream Coppa Italia matches in Australia, meaning AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match can be viewed on the platform.

Where to watch the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match in UK?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match will be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app and website and on ITV channel on TV in UK.

Which stadium will host the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan.

What time will the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Coppa Italia semifinal match will start at 8:00 PM CET (12:30 AM IST) on Wednesday (April 2).

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Probable Starting XI

AC Milan predicted lineup vs Inter Milan: Maignan; Walker, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Hernandez; Fofana, Musah; Pulisic, Reijnders, Leao; Abraham

Inter Milan predicted lineup vs AC Milan: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Zalewski, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Arnautovic.