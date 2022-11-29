Abu Dhabi T10 League: Morrisville Samp Army vs Team Abu Dhabi match prediction, livestream details

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 will see the Morrisville Samp Army and Team Abu Dhabi facing off in the 17th match of the competition. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 29. Team Abu Dhabi defeated the Northern Warriors in their last match and earned their first victory in the competition. So far, the team has played 3 matches, with 1 victory and 1 loss on their points table. One match they played ended in a draw. On the other hand, Morrisville Samp Army won their first three games in the competition. However, their luck betrayed them in their last match against New York Strikers, which ended in their first loss in the Abu Dhabi T10 league.