Abrar Ahmed’s participation in Sydney Test remains ‘dicey’ as Pakistan eye consolation win

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed’s participation in the third and final Test against Australia in Sydney remains dicey as he recovers from the leg injury. Abrar’s absence in the squad saw Pakistan playing four seamers in both Tests, which they lost. With the wicket on offer at the SCG likely to assist spinners sometime later in the game, Abrar’s addition will add value to their bowling attack.

Playing against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra (in the warm-up game), Abrar felt discomfort in his right leg and got ruled out.

Per the latest reports, a pinched nerve in his right leg and weakened muscles resulted in him feeling uneasiness during the practice game. Although he was given injections as part of his treatment, the team management is said to be waiting for Tuesday morning to take a final call on his participation in the final Test.

While Abrar remained on the bench for the first two Tests, he bowled for a significant period during the training session on Monday without any discomfort.

Considering Pakistan’s situation in this series, risking Abrar as a lone and a full-time leading spinner in the third Test is too much to ask for, and with the PCB remaining aware of his workload management with him slated to start in the away New Zealand series, putting him out straightaway could see them inviting trouble.

At a time when he got injured, Pakistan roped in Sajid Khan as his replacement; however, after their spare spinner Noman Ali also got hospitalised in Australia for acute appendicitis (he continues to recover now), the PCB added all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to the squad as a backup option.

Specialist spinner to play in Sydney Test

With Pakistan playing Salman Agha as a fifth bowler in both contested Tests, they failed to create pressure in the middle overs. While Australia’s leading off-spin wicket-taker Nathan Lyon returned with nine wickets across four innings, Agha could only have to his name – that also of David Warner.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has not won a Test on Australian soil since last winning in 1996, and for them to script history, they need to win the final game in Sydney, for which they need a specialist spinner in their XI.