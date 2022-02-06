A part of me feels lost: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar with heartfelt note

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners as legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 06). One of the greatest singers the country has witnessed, Mangeshkar was known for her melodious voice. Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar paid a heartfelt tribute to 'Lata Didi' after her sad demise.

Mangeshkar, who was a huge cricket fan, shared a great bond with the legendary Tendulkar. She used to follow the matches of the Indian cricket team closely and was a big admirer of Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

In a heartfelt post, Tendulkar said it feels like a part of his is lost after the demise of Mangeshkar. "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music," Sachin wrote in a tweet.

Sachin paid his last respects to Mangeshkar by visiting Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after her demise on Sunday. Mangeshkar had been admitted to the hospital on January 08 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and Pneumonia. While she had recovered from COVID-19, her health deteriorated in the last few days. She passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failures.

Mangeshkar's love for cricket was not a secret as she had raised money for the member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team by doing a concert. She reportedly raised Rs 1 lakh for the BCCI which was distributed among the members of the 1983 World Cup-winning side.

In one of her interviews, the legendary singer spoke about her close bond with Sachin and said she treated him like a son. She had revealed it was a pleasant surprise for her when Sachin called him 'aai' (mother in Marathi) for the first time.

"Sachin treats me like his mother and I always pray for him like a mother. I can never forget the day when he called me ‘aai’ for the first time. I had never imagined that. It was a pleasant surprise for me and I feel blessed to have a son like him,” she had once said in an interview.