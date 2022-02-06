Your legacy will inspire generations: Kohli, Sehwag & others condole demise of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday (February 06). The veteran singer had been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) on January 8 after testing positive for COVID-19. She had mild symptoms initially but her health continued to deteriorate and the 'Nightingale of India' breathed her last on Sunday.

The entire nation was left mourning after the news of her demise. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the legendary singer, who is regarded as one of the greatest playback singers of all time. Several members of the sports fraternity also consoled the demise of the Bharat Ratna recipient and paid rich tributes.

From cricket icon Virat Kohli to current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the sporting fraternity poured in tributes for the legendary singer, who gave Indian cinema some of its most iconic songs over the years.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones," wrote former India captain Kohli in a tweet.

"The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar," said former India opener Sehwag in a social media post.

Mangeshkar remained in ICU after recovering from COVID-19 and spent weeks battling for recovery. She passed away on Sunday after multiple organ failures. Apart from being the recipient of India’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, she was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.