/76 all-out vs England: Karthik terms skipper Iyer's criticism of India batting as 'odd'

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has called out India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer for using too harsh words after 125-run loss in the third T20I of the ongoing series against England. India were bowled out for a mere 76 run in chase of 202 in Notthingham on July 7, falling 0-2 behind in the five-match series with the first game being washed out. Iyer was not happy after the latest loss, his fourth as captain in as many completed matches, but his choice of words did not go down well with Karthik.

What did Karthik say about Shyreas?

"Yes, India did not bat well. Probably one of the worst batting performances in a long time. But it was interesting, maybe odd, you can say, for the captain to come quite hard at the batting unit. He used the word atrocious to describe their batting, he used the word awful as well," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

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What Iyer had said after India were 76 all-out?

"It was atrocious. Losing by such a big margin isn't acceptable. First things first, we have to accept this loss and go back to the drawing board. It wasn't a 200 wicket. Losing four in the powerplay didn't create momentum, lost it there. You can plan a lot, once you come into the ground you have to adapt, figure out lengths. Hard lengths helped, we didn't execute. When you're chasing, you have to set patterns and our execution was off. Great opportunity to come back strong. We've played awful cricket but lots to learn as well. Players have to figure out ways to create impact. Every individual has to work on creating impact and taking responsibility," Iyer had said at the post-match presentation.

What is next for India in T20Is?