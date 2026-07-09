/ICC questions ECB over protocol breach by timing of Ben Stokes' retirement video release

The ICC has asked the ECB to explain the timing of releasing Ben Stokes’ retirement video midway through the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, which included a speech he gave to his teammates ahead of the fourth day’s play inside the dressing room. Just before tea on the penultimate day of the deciding Test in Nottingham, the ECB released video footage of Stokes announcing his retirement on the screens at the ground and on their social media handles. That, however, appeared to be a breach of an ICC protocol, for which the apex body has written to the ECB, seeking a formal reply.

Per a BBC report, the ICC wrote to the ECB on the eve of the Women’s T20 World Cup Final at Lord’s last Sunday (Jul 5), where ECB chair Richard Thompson met ICC chairman Jay Shah.

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Concerning the video release, the ICC alleges that publishing the footage before the conclusion of the Test match is a breach of its minimum standards governing Players’ and Match Officials’ Areas (PMOA) at international matches. The ICC’s letter also cites Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA regulations, which requires national cricket boards to “ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage.”

The report also added that the governing body had earlier informed all members not to release any footage captured inside the PMOA, including any audio or video, before the end of a match; the ICC, however, introduced these stringent guidelines to strengthen the sport’s anti-corruption framework by safeguarding dressing rooms and other restricted areas during international matches.



Speaking on his decision to retire after stumps on the fourth day, Stokes said the timing of the announcement had been coordinated between his management team and the ECB.



“I just said, ‘You guys work with Michael Lumb and Neil Fairbrother, who work with me, and you guys just come up with a plan,'” Stokes said.



Ironically, Stokes was in the middle of his spell when the ECB decided to release his footage on the big screens, with the English all-rounder quickly picking up a wicket soon after to the loudest cheer from the crowd.

