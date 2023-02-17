700 first-class scalps! R Ashwin attains huge feat in IND-AUS 2nd Test after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne

India were asked to bowl first after Pat Cummins-led Australia opted to bat after winning the toss on Day 1 of the second Test, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. After a 50-run opening stand, Australia lost the plot by losing wickets quickly before the lunch break to end the first session at 94 for 3. For India, R Ashwin struck twice and also attained a huge feat in the process.

After dismissing Marnus Labuschagne, Ashwin completed 700 first-class wickets. Later, he also got rid of Steve Smith (0) to put India ahead before the lunch break. Ashwin also claimed his 99th Test wicket versus Australia, including both home and away, and will be desperate to get to the 100-wicket club versus the Baggy Green in the remainder of the opening day of the Kotla Test.

Ashwin has been in superb form in Tests. In the first Test, he ended with match figures of 8 for 79.

Ahead of the commencement of the Test match, Indian players gave a guard of honour to Cheteshwar Pujara the No. 3 batter entered the 100-Test club.

List of Indian cricketers to have played 100 or more Test matches

Sachin Tendulkar - 200 Tests

Rahul Dravid - 163 Tests

VVS Laxman - 134 matches

Anil Kumble - 132

Kapil Dev - 131 matches

Sunil Gavaskar - 125 Tests

Dilip Vengsarkar - 116 matches

Sourav Ganguly - 113 Tests

Virat Kohli - 105 Tests

Ishant Sharma - 105 matches

Harbhajan Singh - 103 Tests

Virender Sehwag - 103 matches

Cheteshwar Pujara - 100 Tests*