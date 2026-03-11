/7-Day limbo ends as South Africa T20 squad cleared for Wednesday night exit from India

In a significant development regarding the travel status of South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, the ICC has confirmed that the entourage will begin departing India on Wednesday (Mar 11) night, with those remaining expected to fly out within the next 36 hours. Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia that has gripped the aviation industry, the West Indies and South African teams have been stranded in Kolkata since exiting the T20 World Cup. While the two-time champions, the West Indies, were stranded for nine days since March 1, the Proteas were confined to their team hotels from March 4.

Hours after Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that several West Indies players had arranged their departureson commercial flights, a handful of South African players will fly out of India on commercial flights, with those left behind after the first batch following the same path.



However, with England departing before the two teams that had already exited the tournament, a few South African players raised concerns with the ICC, questioning the ICC's team selection preferences.



While de Kock wrote on his Instagram handle, "Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," his teammate David Miller echoed same feelings, writing, "Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight, while WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata."



The governing body stated that they had no preferences and that each step is driven by varying logistical considerations.



"There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions," the ICC said.

‘We resonate similar feelings with teams, players: ICC’

The ICC provided an update on the departing West Indies squad, noting that nine members have already departed for the Caribbean, with the remaining 16 scheduled to fly out of India within the next 24 hours.



"We will provide updates on further departures as confirmed arrangements are in place," the ICC said. "We understand that players, coaches, support staff and their families who have completed their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaigns are anxious to return home. That they have not yet been able to do so is a source of genuine frustration, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) shares that frustration.



"Throughout this period, the ICC's overriding priority has been the safety and welfare of everyone affected, including players travelling with spouses and young children. We will not move people until we are satisfied that the travel solution in place is safe, and that commitment will not change."



Meanwhile, the ICC attributed the regular delays to the ongoing West Asia conflict, which it claims has caused ‘widespread and continuing disruption to the international air travel,’ including airspace closures across the Gulf region, missile warnings, and the cancellation or rescheduling of flights on short notice.

