Chelsea's board on Saturday (May 07) agreed a deal with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly to acquire the English Premier League (EPL) club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Chelsea confirmed that the deal is worth 4.25 billion pounds ($5.2 billion).

Abramovich's reign at Chelsea came to an abrupt end in March earlier this year when he put the club up for sale just days after his country Russia invaded Ukraine. The British government imposed strict sanctions on several Russian billionaires, including Abrahmovic forcing him to sell Chelsea.

The Boehly-led consortium is backed by Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss which would own the club now. Chelsea's sale is likely to be completed by the end of May, officially bringing an end to Abrahomvic's era at Stamford Bridge. Chelsae enjoyed incredible success under the Russian billionaire and achieved some illustrious feats which will remain engraved in the club's folklore.

Here is a look at how Chelsea fared in the Roman Abramovich era:

Glorious trophy cabinet - 21 major titles

Chelsea became a force to reckon with in the Premier League and European football in the Abramovich era as the club lifted almost every silverware possible in club football. Abramovich had bought the club in 2003 for a reported fee of around 140 million pounds. In his first season, Abrahmovic went on to spend over 100 million pounds on buying new players but the club failed to achieve any success under manager Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian was replaced by Jose Mourinho, who guided Chelsea to their first Premier League title in the Abramovich era in the 2004-05 season. Mourino won back-to-back titles in his first spell with the club as Chelsea won the Premier League once again the next season. They won three more Premier League crowns in the next 16 years.

Chelsea won a total of 5 Premier League titles, 2 Champions League crowns, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, 2 Europa League titles, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup and 2 Community Shields under Abramovich's ownership.

Their first won the Champions League in 2012 when Mourinho guided the Blues to their maiden title before claiming their second Champions League crown under current manager Thomas Tuchel last season. Chelsea are the reigning European champions.

13 managers

Abramovich rarely compromised with the standards at Chelsea and always ensured he had the best possible candidate as the manager of the club during his reign. His pursuit of success saw the Russian owner have as many as 13 managers coach the first team in 20 years.

Only two of the 13 coaches were handed another stint at the club in search of success while others were pushed out after just one spell. Mourinho, who enjoyed a terrific first spell at the club from 2004 to 2007 was sacked in 2007 despite having won two Premier League and a Champions League trophies during his stint with the Blues.

Guus Hiddink, who managed the club for a few months in 2009 as an interim manager, returned as the full-time manager in 2015 and was once again put in charge midway through the season to the end of it.

Here is a look at all the managers who coached Chelsea in the Abramovich era:

Claudio Ranieri

Jose Mourinho

Avram Grant

Luis Felipe Scolari

Guus Hiddink

Carlo Ancelotti

Andre Villas-Boas

Roberto Di Matteo

Rafa Benitez

Jose Mourinho

Guus Hiddink

Antonio Conte

Maurizio Sarri

Frank Lampard

Thomas Tuchel

Abramovich rarely shied away from spending big to bring in quality players at Stamford Bridge to ensure the club always had a world-class squad to fight it out across all competitions. His financial backing was one of the key reasons behind Chelsea's redemption under his ownership as the Russian spent a whopping £2.1 billion on acquiring players.

Romelu Lukaku, who was signed by Chelsea for a fee of nearly £100 million from Interm Milan last year, remains the most expensive signing in the club's history.