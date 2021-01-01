5 Man City players isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Pep Guardiola on Friday confirmed that five Manchester City players won’t be available for their Premier League match against Chelsea after testing positive for the coronavirus as they continue to isolate.

Ahead of their away match against Chelsea, Man City returned to training after the coronavirus outbreak, within the squad, led to the postponement of Monday’s clash against Everton. The United Kingdom continues to battle COVID-19 and its new strain.

“We had enough players to play against Everton - we wanted to play - but on the day of the game with the day before four cases, the virus was inside. I called Ancelotti to announce the situation because we could play, but if we travel and we had been in touch with our infected players, we could infect Everton,” Guardiola said in a press conference on Friday.

“It was a big risk. Not just here. Around the world,” he added.

Man City have identified only Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker as having contracted the dreaded virus. However, Guardiola said that Man City have a good squad to travel to Stamford Bridge and play with enthusiasm and good will.

“We have a good squad to go there (Stamford Bridge) and try to compete against a tough opponent - Chelsea. But we go there to play our game with enthusiasm and good will. We try to do our job and do a good performance,” Guardiola said.

Earlier on Friday, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that there have been a “couple” of cases among the club’s staff but clarified the players weren’t infected.

Manchester City currently sits eighth in the Premier League points table after playing 14 matches, two less than league leaders Liverpool, and will look to topple Chelsea, who also have 26 points, in the standings.