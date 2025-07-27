/5 bowlers with most five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket: No Indian makes the cut

From Murali Muralidaran to Wasim Akram, the world of cricket has been blessed with some great bowlers over the last few decades. Renowned for their excellent bowling display, these bowlers broke records left, right and centre. And one of the records includes the most five-fors in the ODI format, as we take a look at the list of bowlers to top the milestone.

1) Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan right-arm pacer Waqar Younis, known for his sheer pace in the 90s, leads the tally with the most five-wicket hauls (13) in ODI cricket. Interestingly, Younis also once picked five wicket hauls in three matches on the trot back in 1990.

2) Muthiah Muralidaran

Sri Lankan legendary leg-spinner Muthiah Muralidaran, who was a beast in Test cricket with 800 wickets, was equally effective in the ODI format. Murali scalped 534 wickets with 10 five-wicket hauls in 350 outings. Along with most wickets in Test cricket, Muralidharan also holds the record for leading the ODI wicket tally with 534 wickets.

3) Mitchell Starc

The only left-handed pacer on this list, Mitchell Starc, has nine five-wicket hauls and counting in ODI cricket. Starc is the only active player on this list, with a total of 244 ODI wickets in 127 games so far. Interestingly, Starc bagged the 'Player of the Tournament' award back in the 2015 ODI World Cup, which Australia won against New Zealand. Starc's pace bowling in the 2015 World Cup, which included 22 wickets in eight innings with an average of 10.18, proved to be crucial in Australia's win.

4) Brett Lee

In 221 matches, Brett Lee picked up five wickets in a match on nine occasions. With 380 wickets, Lee was the fastest bowler to reach 300 and 350 wickets in 50-over cricket, respectively. Notably, Brett Lee has the second most wickets in ODIs for Australia, missing the top spot to Glenn McGrath by two wickets.

5) Shahid Afridi