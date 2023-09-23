2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi picks maiden six-for but Litton Das’ gesture won hearts in Dhaka as NZ beat BAN by 86 runs

Ish Sodhi was all over Bangladesh on Saturday in Dhaka, as his maiden six-wicket haul inspired them to an 85-run win in the second ODI. However, Litton Das’ gesture won everyone’s heart as he recalled the New Zealand spinner after he got out Mankad in the first innings.

Following the abandoned first ODI due to rain, all eyes were on the second game in Dhaka, where New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first. A second-string Kiwi side got reduced to 36 for three inside the first eight overs. Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell stitched a 95-run stand for the fourth wicket, with keeper-batter completing his fifty (68 off 66 balls).

A cluster of wickets in the middle overs broke their momentum, but Sodhi’s Mankad-manner-dismissal in the 46th over hogged all the limelight. After Hasan Mahmud ran Sodhi out, Bangladesh Captain Litton Das recalled him, much to the mixed reaction from the crowd.

Though that gesture won everyone’s heart, Sodhi made the most of the chance, adding 18 runs to his total, hitting 35 off 38 balls. Alongside Kyle Jamieson’s 20 and 13 from skipper Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand scored 254.

Bangladesh lost Das in the sixth over, but returning Tamim Iqbal and Tanzid Hasan steadied the ship with a 41-run partnership. That partnership, however, was Bangladesh’s last hope, as they lost wickets like a pack of cards to leg-spinner Sodhi.

Another veteran making a comeback in this game, Mahmudullah, scored a fighting 49 off 76 but couldn’t put his team in the race for the win. He scored four fours and one six during his stay at the crease.

Some handy contributions from all-rounders Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed helped the cause a bit but all went in vain.

While Sodhi turned out to be the biggest threat for the hosts, picking six for 39 in ten overs, lanky Jamieson returned with two wickets. Ferguson picked one wicket.

Meanwhile, the third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Tuesday, September 26, after which both teams will fly to India for the World Cup beginning October 5.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE