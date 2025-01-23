Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen extended his struggling run on the international circuit with a loss in the second round of the ongoing Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday (Jan 23).

The 10th-seeded Indian went down against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 16-21, 21-12 and 21-23. Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto gave away an early lead to go down 21-18, 15-21 and 19-21 against Malaysia’s Pang Ron Hoo and Su Yin Cheng in the second round.

The star Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also play Thailand’s Kittinupong Kedren and Dechapol Puavaranukroh later in the evening.

On Wednesday (Jan 22), two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Priyansh Rajawat crashed out in the opening round.

Indian squad for the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships:

Men: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Sathish Kumar K

