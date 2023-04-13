2023 Monte Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner enters quarters after beating Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 7-6(6) 6-1

Jannik Sinner was made to toil by Hubert Hurkacz as the Italian seventh seed saved a match point to seal a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-1 victory at the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday and book his spot in the quarter-finals. Watched on by sprint great Usain Bolt in the stands, Hurkacz raced to a 3-0 lead before Sinner got on the board and the world number 13 wobbled towards the end of the opening set before wrapping it up with two fiery first serves.

Sinner, a Monaco quarter-finalist last year as well, found himself in more hot water shortly after the second set began but the 21-year-old hit back after dropping serve to grab a break and level at 2-2.

Hurkacz raised his game to force a tiebreak and looked in control but the scrappy Sinner saved a match point and dragged the contest into a decider. The Italian then got his nose in front and held firm to complete the win as Hurkacz faded.

German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff earlier stunned fourth seed Casper Ruud 6-1 7-6(6), ending the Estoril champion's nine-match winning streak on clay stretching back to last July.

World number one Novak Djokovic meets Lorenzo Musetti as he continues his quest for a record-extending 39th Masters trophy and builds momentum ahead of the French Open, while defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas will play Nicolas Jarry.

In-form third seed Daniil Medvedev, the winner of four hardcourt tournaments in 2023, will take on Alexander Zverev in the pair's first claycourt meeting.