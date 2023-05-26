2023 East Finals: Boston Celtics rally to beat Heat in Game 5 to make series 3-2

A 17-5 run by the Boston Celtics in the first quarter set the tone early for the Game 5 as they beat the Miami Heat 110-97 to make the seven-game Eastern Conference Finals series 3-2. It was Jayson Taum's 12 points in the 1Q which lead the Celtics early on as they forced Game 6 after being 0-3 down.

It was, however, a team effort from the Celtics with four players going past 20 points to hand the Heat a proper beating at TD Garden. Derrick White and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics also deserve a special mention as they went 6-for-8 and 4-for-6, respectively while attempting three-pointers.

Celtics blow out Heat in 1Q

Boston knew they had to start fast in the game and so they did with a 17-5 run inspired by Tatum's 12 points in the quarter. The Heat didn't have any answers to the blitzkrieg by the Celtics as they trailed by 15 points at the end of the quarter. The period was skillfully closed by Derrick White's buzzer-beater three after Marcus Smart drained two and Tatum bucketed one earlier in the quarter. The Heat could score only 20 against Boston's 35.

Miami keeps up in 2Q but Boston runs away

The Heat seemed to have picked up the pace in the second quarter but Boston once again made a 12-3 run to outscore Miami 26-24. Tatum, who had scored 12 points in the 1Q, couldn't score a single point in 2Q but Jaylen Brown stood up tall and so did Marcus Smart. Both the players had 17 and 15 points, respectively at the half-time as Boston lead by 17 points with box score reading 61-44 in the Celtics' favour.