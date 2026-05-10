/15-Year-Old Sooryavanshi smashes world record for fastest 100 T20 sixes in Royals’ defeat to Titans

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his 100th T20 six during his brief stay against the Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Saturday (May 9) in IPL 2026. Although his team suffered a shattering 77-run beating at the hands of the Titans, Sooryavanshi’s six-hitting spree saw him break a world record for being quickest to 100 T20 sixes. He whacked his 100th T20 six on his 515th ball, 298 balls quicker than the second best, Karanbir Singh (from Austria), who hit it in 813 balls. While among the top nations, former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is next, third overall (843 balls).

Opening alongside Test regular, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who departed early, Vaibhav smashed Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada for three sixes and two fours in the first two overs, before falling off to a steep bouncer on 36 off 16 balls. His failure at the top, and with Jaiswal also departing soon after, the Royals failed to get going in a massive 230-run chase.

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Walking off in despair, Vaibhav didn’t realise he smashed a world record in his 29th T20 inning and at the age of 15, both of which were unheard of in the world of cricket. Besides, he also became the first teenager to achieve this feat, with his first six off Siraj. While Pollard’s former West Indies teammate Romario Shepherd is fourth on the list (845 balls), ex-Sri Lankan all-rounder and hard-hitter Seekkuge Prasanna (850) is fifth on the overall tally.



Here are 5 players fastest to 100 T20 sixes -



515 balls – Sooryavanshi

813 balls – Karanbir Singh

843 balls – Kieron Pollard

845 balls – Romario Shepherd

850 balls – Seekkuge Prasanna

Meanwhile, he also leads the list for the most T20 sixes as a teenager.



Most T20 sixes as a teenager -



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – 102* sixes

Rahmanullah Gurbaz – 90 sixes

Dewald Brevis – 73 sixes

Gulsan Jha – 53 sixes

Ishan Kishan – 53 sixes