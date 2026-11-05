/15-year-old golfer dies in Thailand after being hit by lightning during tournament

Aeyavarin "Aeya" Pradubyart, a 15-year-old golfer from Thailand, has died in a tragic accident after being hit by lightning during a golf tournament in the country. The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday (Nov 1) in Chachoengsao, according to the Bangkok Post, when Pradubyart was left critically injured after being hit by lightning and was given medical assistance by the rescue team. Pradubyart was given CPR by the medical team after being found unconscious until her heartbeat was restored. She was later transferred to Bang Nam Priao Hospital for further medical assistance, where she died on Monday (Nov 2).

Young golfer dies in Thailand after being hit by lightning

Aeya's mother, Natcha Pradubyart, posted a heartfelt note on her daughter's passing on Facebook and wrote: "You were the bravest of all, my dearest Aeya. Your heart stopped beating the moment you were struck by lightning for nearly an hour, yet you fought back 10 times over. You endured through the night, waiting for your father to fly back home so you could say one final goodbye. Rest peacefully, my beloved child."

Aeya's caddie, who was 31 years old, was also hit by the lightning but suffered less severe injuries than her.

The tournament sponsor, TaylorMade, also shared a statement via Golf Advisor, which was the promotional channel for the brand, on the unfortunate incident.

Aeya's mother also said, as reported by The Straits Times, that the tournament had continued despite the weather, and was suspended only after the lightning strike.