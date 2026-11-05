/PV Sindhu reveals Kohli told her 'how to pump myself up' during low times

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who recently won the Hylo Open 500 tournament, has revealed how talking to ace Indian batter Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra helped her get through the tough phase of her career. Before winning the Hylo Open, Sindhu, an Olympic silver medallist, was plagued by a lot of injuries and early exits in tournaments. In the recent European tour, she bounced back to her best to finish runner-up in the French Open 750 and eventually won the Hylo Open 500. She currently ranks number 13 in the world, thanks to her recent performances.

Sindhu said Kohli, Chopra helped her get through tough phase

"For me, personally, I have spoken to Virat and he’s been an amazing person. We’ve had conversations and he has really given me a lot of inspiration. When I was really low at times, he told me how to pump myself up, what I need to do and just go out there and enjoy. So it has really helped me," she said about her conversation with Kohli during a virtual press conference on Wednesday (Nov 4).

"Every sport is different, every individual is different, but the hard work that they put in and getting a name for the country definitely inspires a lot of athletes," Sindhu added about her chat with Chopra. "Seeing them, talking to them, definitely helps in knowing their perspective, how they take their success, how they feel or what they think when they are at their lows, and how they come out of that mentally. All these things definitely help."

What next for Sindhu?