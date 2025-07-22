/‘What guarantee is there our players will be safe?’: Pakistan to FIH on Asia Cup in India

The 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup will be held in Rajgir, India from August 27-September 7. The tournament is organised by the Asian Hockey Federation
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has told the sport's global governing body FIH that it will be "difficult" for them to send a team to India to take part in the the Asia Cup next month due to "security concerns". PHF's head, Tariq Bugti, said that they have a written to the global governing body and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) communicating their reservations over sending their team to India. "We have informed them that in the existing scenario, our team will face security risks playing in India," he said. "We have informed them our players are also not keen to travel to India for the Asia Cup which is also a direct qualifying tournament," he added.
Tariq further said that it is now up to the FIH and AHF to take a call about the event and Pakistan's fixtures. "We have asked them to let us know what guarantee is there that our players will be safe in India and will be able to focus on the tournament," he said. The Pakistan government is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. It is also important to note that the Indian government and Hockey India have also not commented on the matter yet.
Meanwhile, Hockey India announced a 40-member core probables group for the upcoming Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 21st July to 29th August 2025. The camp holds significant importance as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, set to begin on 5th September in Hangzhou, China. The tournament will serve as a direct qualification pathway for the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup, with only the champion earning a guaranteed spot. All players from the previous camp have been retained, reflecting a continued emphasis on stability and long-term development under the current coaching setup.
Goalkeepers
1. Savita
2. Bichu Devi Kharibam
3. Bansari Solanki
4. Madhuri Kindo
5. Samiksha Saxena
Defenders
6. Mahima Chaudhary
7. Nikki Pradhan
8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
9. Udita
10 .Ishika Chaudhary
11. Jyoti Chhatri
12. Jyoti
13. Akshata Abaso Dhekale
14. Anjna Dungdung
15. Suman Devi Thoudam
Midfielders
16. Sujata Kujur
17. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke
18. Neha
19. Salima Tete
20. Manisha Chauhan
21. Ajmina Kujur
22. Sunelita Toppo
23. Lalremsiami
24. Sharmila Devi
25. Baljeet Kaur
26. Mahima Tete
27. Albela Rani Toppo
28. Pooja Yadav
Forwards
29. Dipimonika Toppo
30. Hritika Singh
31. Deepika Soreng
32. Navneet Kaur
33. Sangita Kumari
34. Deepika
35. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal
36. Beauty Dungdung
37. Mumtaz Khan
38. Annu
39. Chandana Jagadish
40. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar