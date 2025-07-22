/‘What guarantee is there our players will be safe?’: Pakistan to FIH on Asia Cup in India

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has told the sport's global governing body FIH that it will be "difficult" for them to send a team to India to take part in the the Asia Cup next month due to "security concerns". PHF's head, Tariq Bugti, said that they have a written to the global governing body and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) communicating their reservations over sending their team to India. "We have informed them that in the existing scenario, our team will face security risks playing in India," he said. "We have informed them our players are also not keen to travel to India for the Asia Cup which is also a direct qualifying tournament," he added.

Tariq further said that it is now up to the FIH and AHF to take a call about the event and Pakistan's fixtures. "We have asked them to let us know what guarantee is there that our players will be safe in India and will be able to focus on the tournament," he said. The Pakistan government is yet to issue an official statement on the matter. It is also important to note that the Indian government and Hockey India have also not commented on the matter yet.

40-member core group for senior women’s National camp announced

Meanwhile, Hockey India announced a 40-member core probables group for the upcoming Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 21st July to 29th August 2025. The camp holds significant importance as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team gears up for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, set to begin on 5th September in Hangzhou, China. The tournament will serve as a direct qualification pathway for the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup, with only the champion earning a guaranteed spot. All players from the previous camp have been retained, reflecting a continued emphasis on stability and long-term development under the current coaching setup.

Goalkeepers

1. Savita

2. Bichu Devi Kharibam

3. Bansari Solanki

4. Madhuri Kindo

5. Samiksha Saxena

Defenders

6. Mahima Chaudhary

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

9. Udita

10 .Ishika Chaudhary

11. Jyoti Chhatri

12. Jyoti

13. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

14. Anjna Dungdung

15. Suman Devi Thoudam

Midfielders

16. Sujata Kujur

17. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

18. Neha

19. Salima Tete

20. Manisha Chauhan

21. Ajmina Kujur

22. Sunelita Toppo

23. Lalremsiami

24. Sharmila Devi

25. Baljeet Kaur

26. Mahima Tete

27. Albela Rani Toppo

28. Pooja Yadav

Forwards

29. Dipimonika Toppo

30. Hritika Singh

31. Deepika Soreng

32. Navneet Kaur

33. Sangita Kumari

34. Deepika

35. Rutaja Dadaso Pisal

36. Beauty Dungdung

37. Mumtaz Khan

38. Annu

39. Chandana Jagadish