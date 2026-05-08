/'Pressure is always there': Krunal Pandya reflects on RCB’s challenge as IPL defending champions

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya has shared his thoughts on the demands and mindset needed to play as defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that pressure is a constant at the highest level but should be embraced rather than feared. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’, Krunal spoke about the expectations that come with holding the title and underlined the need to stay grounded and stick to a simple approach in crucial moments.

"It's a very good place to be, knowing that we are defending champions. Pressure is always there when you play at the highest level, regardless of whether you are defending champions or not," the all-rounder said.

He further added that pressure situations often bring out his best as a player.

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"I always believe that as an athlete, I try to prepare myself for tough situations. Whenever there is extra pressure or a need to perform, that gets me going as an individual," he explained.

Krunal also highlighted the value of experience in dealing with high expectations, especially for senior players who help guide younger members of the squad through tough phases of the tournament.

"At the end of the day, nothing really changes. It's just a game. You must approach it the same way... Having played for almost a decade at this level, I have some experience to share with my teammates as a senior player," he noted.

He concluded by stressing the importance of staying calm and focusing on the basics regardless of the situation.

“It’s all about keeping things simple, no matter how big the moment is,” he added.

Krunal also touched upon how modern IPL batting has evolved, forcing bowlers to continuously adapt by expanding their skill sets, including variations like bouncers and yorkers.

"If you follow the IPL closely over the last 10 years, the striking ability of batters has changed drastically. Today, the power-hitting is constantly evolving," Pandya said.

He added that bowlers are now required to stay ahead of batters by continuously adapting their plans and adding variety to their skill set.



"So as a bowler, I have realised that you have to add variety to your bowling arsenal. You must stay one step ahead of the batter. That is how bowling bouncers and yorkers came into the process," he explained.



Pandya clarified that this evolution in his bowling was not sudden but a result of careful planning and understanding of match situations and batter psychology.



"It was not that I suddenly woke up one day and started bowling bouncers as a spinner. It was a very well thought-out plan, understanding what a bouncer does psychologically to a batter," he said.



The RCB all-rounder also highlighted how his experience as a batter helps him read opposition players better and anticipate their approach.



"Being a batter myself helps me think like a batter. I always try to stay one step ahead of the batter in terms of thought process and then focus on how to execute my skill," he added.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants defeated defending champions RCB by nine runs at Ekana Stadium on Thursday. The hosts posted 209/3 in 19 overs, powered by a brilliant 111 off 56 balls from Mitchell Marsh and late contributions from Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant.



Chasing 213 under the DLS method, RCB suffered an early collapse with Prince Yadav dismissing Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck. Despite a strong 95-run partnership between Rajat Patidar (61) and Devdutt Padikkal (34), and late resistance from Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Romario Shepherd, RCB finished at 203/6, falling short by nine runs.



Prince Yadav (3/33) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/33) led the bowling effort for LSG, while Marsh was named Player of the Match for his match-defining century.