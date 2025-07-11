/'My mom was crying when I fell in the first round', recalls Neeraj Chopra after successfully hosting NC Classic 2025

The stands were electrifying, chants of ‘Neeraj Neeraj Neeraj’, echoed under the floodlights, and nearly 15,000 spectators filled the Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium. But this time, the roar wasn’t just for an Olympic champion. It was for a movement — a celebration of javelin, hosted by none other than India's poster boy Neeraj Chopra himself.

“This was completely different,” Neeraj said, recounting his experience as an organiser. “Usually, as an athlete, you come, you train, you perform and you leave. But here, I was managing every little detail — from food to the athlete rooms to making sure the javelins were handed to throwers on time.”

That attention to detail wasn’t just logistical; it was deeply personal. “It felt like I was inviting people to my house for dinner. I wanted everything to be perfect.” The stakes were high, not just because of his name being associated, but because this was India's shot at showcasing its own javelin culture — something that hadn’t existed a decade ago.

And the response? Overwhelming. “The best part,” Neeraj says with a smile, “was how the crowd supported everyone — not just the Indians. That’s rare. All the athletes were so happy.” But even amid the applause, Chopra wasn’t basking in the glory. He was racing behind the scenes, managing timing delays, urging volunteers to speed up javelin returns, and making sure every athlete was taken care of.

“I still feel like an athlete,” he said, “but here I had a different mindset — more like a host.”

The athlete’s dilemma

Even as he plays host, Neeraj remains locked in a personal battle — the eternal athlete’s pursuit of perfection. "In training, I feel great. My throws are strong. But in competition, I struggle to maintain the same technique.” The specific issue? “I go too much to the left during my run-up. That’s where I lose power that should go into the throw. My coach and I are working hard to correct that.”

Neeraj credits his coach — the legendary Jan Zelezny — for being both a perfectionist and a calming influence. “When I do well, he gets angry because he knows I can do more. But when I don’t do well, he says, ‘It’s okay, we have time.’ That’s the mindset we’re taking to the Tokyo World Championships.”

He’s also adjusting his physical approach. After struggling with groin and elbow issues in the past dew years, Neeraj made a trip to Prague to work with Dr. Pavel, a specialist recommended by Zelezny. The result? A new style of run-up with shorter, faster steps and less groin stretch — allowing him to compete injury-free.

But it’s not just about his body anymore. Neeraj is thinking legacy. When asked about being the face of Indian javelin, he shrugs humbly, but then opens up: “If I pass the baton, I want the next one to run even faster — like catching Usain Bolt. I want our Indian athletes to be stronger — not just physically but mentally. They should believe that yes, we can do this.”

That belief, he says, is already taking root — aided by better infrastructure, increased funding, and growing government support. “But one thing we really need,” Neeraj stresses, “is more Indian coaches. We can’t always rely on foreign experts. We need our own experts who understand our athletes, our systems, our conditions.”

Zelezny’s visit to India for the event was symbolic. “For us, it was a golden opportunity,” Neeraj Chopra said at the launch of the Under Armour Brand House in Gurugram where he also welcomed new athletes to the Under Armour squad. “He has given his life to javelin, and seeing him so happy with how the event turned out meant a lot.”

Still, moments of emotion outweigh technical success. His family travelled from Haryana to watch him compete live for the first time. “My mom was crying when I fell in the first round,” he said, smiling. “Even my sisters got emotional seeing me out there.”

And then there’s the moment of reckoning — the day a junior athlete walks up and greets him with, “Ram Ram bhai sahab.” Neeraj chuckles, “That’s when I realised — okay, now I’m the senior.”

Looking ahead

So, what’s next? “The Tokyo World Championships are the priority,” Neeraj confirmed. “Diamond Leagues are important, but we’ll plan them smartly with the coach.” His training base remains the Czech Republic — the epicenter of elite javelin technique. There, between technical drills and rehab routines, he’s working on something bigger than gold — consistency. “I just want to stay consistent. That’s what I’m chasing now.” When asked about the 2028 Olympics, he pauses. “Still time. It’s not on my mind every day. I believe in taking it step by step.”